Man held hours after Old Harbour gun attack, charged | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man held hours after Old Harbour gun attack, charged | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Man held hours after Old Harbour gun attack, charged

Serena Williams loses at Wimbledon in 1st match in a year

St Catherine SOE to end on Friday — Chang

JHTA head not daunted by 10,000-cruise-worker drive

‘6 held in speeding car’ after reported robbery

Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids

Experience Destination Jamaica at Chukka Island Village Outpost!

Danger averted: Child saved from harm by alert cops and motorists

JN Money Services gifts Lions Club Dental Clinic with X-Ray machine

Mayberry to sponsor JABBFA National Senior Championships

Tuesday Jun 28

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

39 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man who was apprehended by the police hours after being linked to a shooting incident on Market Street in Old Harbour, St Catherineon June 15, 2022, has been charged.

He is 38-year-oldAndrew Williams, otherwise called ‘Pang’, of William Street, Old Harbour in the parish.

Williams has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent, and shooting with intent.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 8:30am, gunmen attacked a man in the vicinity of the bus park. The man ran, and the hoodlums reportedly opened gunfire at him as he escaped.

Two men who were nearby received gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and the injured men were taken to the hospital. One of them was pronounced dead, while the other was admitted for treatment.

The dead man was later identified as 31-year-old Tashaun Douglas, otherwise called ‘Pow’.

Williams was apprehended hours after the incident during an operation in Old Harbour.

The police said he was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney on Monday, June 27.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man held hours after Old Harbour gun attack, charged

Sport

Serena Williams loses at Wimbledon in 1st match in a year

Jamaica News

St Catherine SOE to end on Friday — Chang

More From

Jamaica News

Mom of alleged ‘Clans’ member testifies that son is ‘quiet’ and ‘shy’

The mother of Brian Morris, one of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, says her son is a law-abiding citizen who is “very shy” and is not capable of being part of a crimin

See also

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Sport

Lyles edges Knighton to win 200m win at US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the U.S. team for the worlds

Jamaica News

Three persons, believed to be Jamaicans, found dead in New York home

Three persons who are said to be from Jamaica, were found dead inside a home in Queens, New York on Friday.
The three included a woman who detectives said had her hands bound together on a bed.

Jamaica News

Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids

The prosecution will be seeking the death penalty for Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who is charged with killing his cousin and her four young children in Clarendon last week.
Barnett made his first appea

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols