The St Mary Police have taken one man into custody following the seizure of an illegal homemade firearm and one .45 round of ammunition.

Reports are that at about 10:10 pm, on Saturday, lawmen were in Tremolesworth District in Highgate, when they saw a man with an object in his hand.

On seeing the police the man dropped the object and ran; the object was retrieved and the man held.

He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.