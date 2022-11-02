Man hit in head after intervening in chopping incident succumbs Loop Jamaica

A man is dead, another injured, and yet another is facing murder and wounding with intent charges after an incident in Gutters, St Elizabeth, two Saturdays ago.

Dead is Gary Harriott, otherwise called ‘Titus’, a 32-year-old labourer of Gutters district in the parish.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Craig Wright, otherwise called ‘Six-Pack’, a labourer of Montpelier district, Manchester, has been charged with murder and wounding with intent following the incident on October 22.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 1:30pm, Harriott allegedly saw Wright, who is said to be mentally challenged, chop a man with a machete.

The police said Harriott intervened but fell to the ground and hit his head. It is alleged that Wright then used a piece of iron to hit Harriott in his head.

Harriott, the other injured man, and Wright, who was reportedly chopped and injured by residents, were assisted to the hospital.

On October 23, Harriott succumbed to his injuries.

Wright was later charged.

The police said Wright’s court date has not yet been finalised.