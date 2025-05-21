Man accused of carrying out gun attack in St James Over 9,000 meetings held as Caribbean Travel Marketplace wraps up in Antigua M16 rifle seized during raid on Waltham Park Road Chelsea beat Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles Potentially intense, but "erratic” 2025 hurricane season Antigua and Barbuda first-ever Super Lotto Jackpot winner hides identity to collect $4.35Million
Man hospitalised after cutlass attack in Princes Town

09 June 2025
A 55-year-old man from Princes Town is currently warded at the San Fernando General Hospital after being chopped multiple times and reportedly doused with kerosene during a violent attack on Saturday night.

According to police reports, around 9:55pm on June 7, officers from the Princes Town Police Station, led by Ag/Cpl Lee Lum, responded to a report along Crystal View Drive, Manahambre Road, Princes Town.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from multiple injuries to his head, neck, chest, stomach, hands, and feet. He was being treated on the scene by emergency health services personnel.

Initial investigations revealed that around 7:40pm, the victim had been seated in a brown Toyota Corolla Cressida in the company of two men known to him, when an argument broke out.

The group reportedly drove along Cedar Hill Estate Road, and about 75 feet inside M1 Tasker Road, the victim was allegedly pulled from the vehicle and chopped multiple times.

He was also allegedly doused with kerosene in an apparent attempt to set him on fire, but managed to escape by running east along the roadway.

The victim was subsequently transported to the San Fernando General Hospital for further medical treatment. Officers, including PC Matloo and others, attempted to conduct a further interview at the hospital, but the victim was still receiving treatment at the time.

Investigations are continuing under the supervision of W/Cpl Sutherland.

