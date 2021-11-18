Man in custody for cop killing in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

The police have arrested one person in relation to Wednesday night’s killing of Constable Duvaughn Brown in Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communication Unit, says the police are following strong leads.

Constable Brown was a trainee at the National Police College of Jamaica. The 25-year-old was assigned to the Manchester Division on internship.

Constable Brown was shot about 9:45 in Naggo Town in Whithorn after he left his home to purchase food.

The police are investigating whether a dispute involving some members of Constable Brown’s family and other residents may have led to his killing.

Westmoreland is one of seven police divisions under a State of Public Emergency.