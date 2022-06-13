Man in hospital under police guard after robbery attempt on gun holder | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
A 22-year-old man who turned up at a hospital for medical attention after allegedly attempting to rob a couple, one of whom is a licensed firearm holder, in Westmoreland on Friday, has been charged.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) is reporting that Jamaine Baker of Whitehall, Negril in the parish was arrested and charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and attempted robbery by lawmen assigned to the Hanover Police Divison following the incident on Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril.

Reports from the police are that about 8:15pm, the couple was sitting on the beach when they were allegedly approached by Baker who brandished a firearm and made demands for them to hand over their items.

The police said when his demands were not met, he reportedly opened gunfire at the couple.

The licensed firearm holder reportedly returned the gunfire. Baker is said to have escaped on a motorcycle but later turned up at the hospital and was reportedly pointed out to the police.

He was charged and placed under police guard, CCU said.

The couple also received gunshot wounds during the alleged robbery attempt. They were treated and admitted to a hospital.

The police said Baker’s court date is being arranged.

