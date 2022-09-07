Man in hot water after fight with lover Loop Jamaica

A man was on Monday slapped with several charges following a fight with his lover on Orange Street in downtown Kingston, which allegedly saw her being hit with a gun and robbed.

The 26-year-old office attendant, Bebeto McFarlene, otherwise called ‘Bimba’, of Charles Street, also in Kingston, was charged with assault at common law, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and unlawful Wounding

Reports from the police are that McFarlene got into an argument with a woman with whom he had an intimate relationship. McFarlene reportedly used a handgun to hit the woman in her head and robbed her of $10,000 before fleeing the scene.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and McFarlene was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.