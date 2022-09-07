Man in hot water after fight with lover Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man in hot water after fight with lover Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man in hot water after fight with lover

Adrian Dunkley takes startup international after two years

Cops to roll out more quick response teams, public order campaigns

Napoli overwhelm Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League

JMEA members to access VM pension scheme, special offerings

Too much salt intake by most Jamaicans – Tufton

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

Over 300 St Mary residents benefit from health, back-to-school fair

Ishawna signs with New York-based Payday Records

VIDEO: Shericka Jackson targets Flo-Jo’s 200m world record in Zurich

Wednesday Sep 07

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

9 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A man was on Monday slapped with several charges following a fight with his lover on Orange Street in downtown Kingston, which allegedly saw her being hit with a gun and robbed.

The 26-year-old office attendant, Bebeto McFarlene, otherwise called ‘Bimba’, of Charles Street, also in Kingston, was charged with assault at common law, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and unlawful Wounding

Reports from the police are that McFarlene got into an argument with a woman with whom he had an intimate relationship. McFarlene reportedly used a handgun to hit the woman in her head and robbed her of $10,000 before fleeing the scene.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and McFarlene was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man in hot water after fight with lover

Business

Adrian Dunkley takes startup international after two years

Jamaica News

Cops to roll out more quick response teams, public order campaigns

More From

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Entertainment

See also

Google Doodle celebrates ‘Miss Lou’ on 103rd birthday

American multinational technology company Google is honouring the late Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as Miss Lou, with a Doodle on her 103rd birthday, September 7

Jamaica News

Five Jamaicans head to Europe as 2022 Eramus Mundus scholars

Five outstanding Jamaican youth have copped the 2022 Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, the country’s largest cohort since 2014. The scholars will pursue joint two-year master’s programmes in the fields of s

Business

How a Jamaican achieved $4.7 million sales in six months on Amazon

Targeted advertising campaigns, selling a diverse range of products and never running out of stock are some of the strategies used by Kirk Laing (name changed upon request) to achieve more than $

Jamaica News

30-y-o with ‘cocaine concealed on her body’ held at Kingston airport

The businesswoman is to face the court tomorrow

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy not seen since Sept 2; cops appeal for help to find him

A High Alert has been activated for six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, September 2.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols