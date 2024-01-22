Man kidnapped, robbed, beaten and savagely chopped in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Man kidnapped, robbed, beaten and savagely chopped in Clarendon Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

11 hrs ago

The Clarendon police have laid several charges against two men stemming from a kidnapping incident in Palmer’s Cross in the parish on Sunday, January 14.

Thirty-one-year-old labourer Phillip Robinson, otherwise called ‘Shawn’, and 21-year-old farmer Asham Gallimore, both of Rectory Road, Clarendon, have been charged with kidnapping at common law, robbery with aggravation and wounding with intent.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 2:15 pm, a man boarded a taxi with the driver and a passenger onboard.

On reaching his destination, the man asked to be let off, but the driver did not stop.

The other passenger then brandished a machete and robbed the man of his Samsung Galaxy A13 cell phone valued at $25,000 and $10,000 in cash.

The two men later took the victim to a section of River Heights, also in the parish, where he was beaten and they threatened to kill him.

He subsequently managed to escape his attackers, but was seriously chopped in the process.

The man later reported the incident to the police, and was assisted to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Robinson and Gallimore were taken into custody the following day after an investigation was launched, and charges were laid against them on after an identification parade.

They are scheduled to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court in May Pen on Thursday, January 25.

