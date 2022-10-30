Man killed, 5-y-o among two injured in Central Village gun attack Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Police detectives are probing the shooting death of a man and the wounding of two others, including a five-year-old child, in Central Village, St Catherine on Friday evening.

The deceased is 32-year-old Dean Sharpe of Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.

Police reports are that about 6:30 pm on Friday, Sharpe was among persons at a cook shop, when a gunman approached and opened fire before escaping.

When the shooting subsided, Sharpe, a woman and the child were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital, where Sharpe succumbed to his injuries.

The child and the woman were admitted for treatment.

