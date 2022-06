The man who was shot and killed in a drive-by attack on Greenwich Park Road on Friday has been identified.

He is Robert ‘Perry’ Ewart, a 37-year-old resident of Beeston Street, Kingston.

Reports are that a group of people was on Greenwich Park Road at about 7 pm when a motor vehicle drove up, and the occupants opened gunfire at them before escaping. Seven of them, all men, were shot.

They were taken to the hospital where Ewart was pronounced dead and the others admitted.