Man killed while reportedly having shower at home in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Police investigators are continuing their search for gunmen who shot and killed a man while he was reportedly having a shower at his home on Catholic Lane in Yallahs, St Thomas on Thursday.

The deceased is 55-year-old construction worker, Hopeton Robinson.

It was reported that about 7:45 pm, residents heard gunfire coming from a section of Catholic Lane, and alerted police officers who were on patrol in another section of Yallahs.

When the officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, Robinson was seen lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died.

It is being theorised that Robinson was having a shower in an outside bathroom at his home, when he was pounced upon and shot by gunmen.

Further reports suggested that three men fled from the crime scene on motorcycles.