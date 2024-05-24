Man killed while standing before bar in Portland Loop Jamaica

Man killed while standing before bar in Portland Loop Jamaica
Volunteers in St Ann participated in several Labour Day activities

Central registry of bank customers at least 18 months away, says BOJ

Third staging of 'Shot List' celebrates cinematic talent, int'l film

USF CEO, Dr Daniel Dawes, has died

Adam & Eve Day Spa founders taps PM to christen new home

Jamaica to hit 2 million visitors, US$2b in earnings by end of May

Gun, ammunition found hidden in a drum at Kingston premises

CHTA's Responsible Tourism Day supports SOS Children's Village

Barcelona part ways with Xavi

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a man at a bar in Falkland district near Boundbrook in Portland on Thursday.

Resident identified the deceased as Berty Brumley of an address in the parish. He was said to be in his late 50s.

Reports are that about 5:45 pm, Brumley was standing in front the bar when a motor vehicle was driven up to the location.

An armed man alighted from the vehicle and opening fire, which hit Brumley.

The gunman then fled the scene in the waiting motor vehicle.

Brumley reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A total of six persons have been killed in Portland since the start of the year.

Jamaican quarter-miler Akeem Bloomfield retires at 26

Jamaican quarter-miler Akeem Bloomfield has retired from track and field at the age of 26.
Marie Tavares, honorary secretary of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, told Sportsmax.TV o

Man killed while standing before bar in Portland

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a man at a bar in Falkland district near Boundbrook in Portland on Thursday.
Resident identified the deceased as Berty Brumley of an address

Barcelona part ways with Xavi

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — First, he wanted out. Then he wanted to stay. Finally, Barcelona decided enough is enough and parted ways with coach Xavi Hernandez.
One month after Xavi said he would conti

Celine Dion overcome with emotion as she discusses her health battle

In a trailer released on Thursday for ‘I Am: Celine Dion’, the singing legend couldn’t contain her emotion as she revealed how much she misses performing live.
“I’m working hard every day, but I ha

Rapper Sean Kingston arrested after SWAT raids Florida home

… charged with fraud

 

