Man killed while standing before bar in Portland Loop Jamaica

Police investigators are probing the shooting death of a man at a bar in Falkland district near Boundbrook in Portland on Thursday.

Resident identified the deceased as Berty Brumley of an address in the parish. He was said to be in his late 50s.

Reports are that about 5:45 pm, Brumley was standing in front the bar when a motor vehicle was driven up to the location.

An armed man alighted from the vehicle and opening fire, which hit Brumley.

The gunman then fled the scene in the waiting motor vehicle.

Brumley reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A total of six persons have been killed in Portland since the start of the year.