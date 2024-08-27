Man linked to mass shooting at St Catherine wake now charged

The police are reporting that a suspect has been charged in the mass shooting that took place at a wake in St Catherine on August 21 in St Catherine.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Junior Coleman, otherwise called ‘CJ’, a construction worker of Tredegar Park, St Catherine.

He has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, breaches of the new Firearms Act, wounding with intent and shooting with intent.

Police report that seven people were shot, one fatally, by gunmen on Wednesday.

Reports are that at about 2:45 am, people in the community were at a wake when gunmen invaded the area and opened fire on the crowd.

The men then escaped from the area.

Several persons were found suffering from gunshot shots.

They were rushed to hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.