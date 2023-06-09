Man linked to rapes, robberies in and around Mandeville held by cops Loop Jamaica

Heightened operations in Manchester led to the arrest of a man, who is believed to be linked to several incidents of burglary and rape, in the parish since 2022.

Twenty-five-year-old Matthew Smith otherwise called ‘OJ’, of Kingsland District, Manchester has been charged with rape, burglary, robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, shooting with Intent and unlawful wounding.

On Wednesday, May 24, two women in Hopeton District allegedly woke up to Smith and another an, one of whom was armed with a machete, inside their home. They were robbed of personal items, including electronics.

A tussle ensued between one of the women and the armed robber, during which she was wounded. The men escaped in the area.

Later that day, the police coordinated with the women, and the electronic devices were tracked. Further investigations led to Smith’s location, where he was pointed out by one of the women. Two tablets that were stolen from the woman were also found in his possession.

Smith was subsequently arrested.

A similar incident also reportedly took place in the Dunrobin community, in the parish on Thursday, May 04, at about 1:30 am. A woman awoke to sounds coming from outside her dwelling. She went to make checks by a window when she was allegedly greeted by gunfire. Smith, who was later pointed out during an identification parade, allegedly gained entrance to her home via the same window, robbed her of personal property and raped her at gunpoint before escaping.

He was charged after he gave caution statements confessing to the crimes. His court date is being finalised. Detectives continue to probe other incidents.