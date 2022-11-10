Man loses limb in home invasion, encourages others to keep trying Loop Jamaica

If you traverse Upper Waterloo Road or Shortwood Road in St Andrew, you’ve probably seen Alfanso Mason selling bananas close to the intersection of both roads.

Using his crutch, the 52-year-old who lost one of his legs when he was a young adult skilfully manoeuvres his way between motor vehicles to earn a living for himself and his daughter.

Though he lost his limb as a result of a home invasion many years ago, Mason was determined to still make a living for himself and started selling guineps before switching to bananas.

His word of advice to others who may face difficulties: Don’t give up. Keep trying.

Video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid