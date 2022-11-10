Man loses limb in home invasion, encourages others to keep trying Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Man loses limb in home invasion, encourages others to keep trying Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man loses limb in home invasion, encourages others to keep trying

St Thomas organic farmers tackle food insecurity, climate change

N.C.B. Foundation shifts CSEC bursary investment to IT students

How a cabbie ran into trouble to stop a woman from taking her own life

Access poised for growth despite half-year dip in profit, says analyst

Jamaican software developer creates crowdfunding site

Spreading love in schools: Clarendon police leading by example

Tourism Comeback: Hospitality sector rebounds strongly after COVID

RGD customers feted

Jamaica Football Federation gets 27-seater bus

Thursday Nov 10

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 minutes ago

Alfanso Mason (1)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

If you traverse Upper Waterloo Road or Shortwood Road in St Andrew, you’ve probably seen Alfanso Mason selling bananas close to the intersection of both roads.

Using his crutch, the 52-year-old who lost one of his legs when he was a young adult skilfully manoeuvres his way between motor vehicles to earn a living for himself and his daughter.

Though he lost his limb as a result of a home invasion many years ago, Mason was determined to still make a living for himself and started selling guineps before switching to bananas.

His word of advice to others who may face difficulties: Don’t give up. Keep trying.

Video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man loses limb in home invasion, encourages others to keep trying

Lifestyle

Touch of France returns after 3-year hiatus

Jamaica News

St Thomas organic farmers tackle food insecurity, climate change

More From

Entertainment

Spice speaks: ‘Thank you Jesus for saving my life’

Shares details in relation to her health

Business

See also

Jamaica wants to supply oil-rich Guyana with skilled workers

Jamaica is considering designing a skills exchange programme to supply Guyana’s labour market with short-term technically skilled personnel.
Minister of Investment, Industry and Commerce Sena

Jamaica News

Husband in custody after chef’s decomposing body found at home

A suspect is in police custody following the discovery of a woman’s decomposing body at her home in Logwood district, Hanover on Tuesday, November 8.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old

Jamaica News

Maryland’s first black governor, Wes Moore, has Jamaican roots

Democrat Wes Moore, who is of Jamaican heritage, was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.
Moore, whose

Jamaica News

Pastor says ‘move of Holy Spirit’ occurred at Oberlin High devotion

Also claims there was a counter move of demonic forces, among other factors

Jamaica News

Man’s body dumped on George Lee Boulevard in Portmore

The body of an unidentified man was thrown from a car on George Lee Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday.
The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the body dump.
The b

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols