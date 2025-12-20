Local News
Man murdered at wake in Portland
20 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
The Portland police are investigating the murder of a man in Orange Bay, last night.
Dead is Joel Hall, of Orange Bay.
Reports are that at about 11:20pm, Hall was at a wake when a gunman approached and shot him multiple times.
The police were summoned and Hall was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Related News
19 December 2025
JUTC converts Kingston to Ocho Rios Rural Express route to regular route
09 December 2025
Thousands of FLOW customers in the Corporate Area without service following cable vandalism
18 December 2025
UN says Jamaica was well prepared for hurricane Melissa due to past storm experience
10 December 2025