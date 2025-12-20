Government welcomes move by the US to expedite the reclassification of Cannabis JPS customers currently receiving service to see 7% increase on their bills for consumption in November Climate Change Minister Matthew Samuda says Jamaica will be transparent in UN Loss and Damage Fund Submission Man in custody after missing 6 y/o girl found Wanted man fatally shot by police in Ocho Rios, St.Ann NWC extends MSME amnesty to December 31
Local News

Man murdered at wake in Portland

20 December 2025
The Portland police are investigating the murder of a man in Orange Bay, last night.

Dead is  Joel Hall, of Orange Bay.

Reports are that at about 11:20pm, Hall was at a wake when a gunman approached and shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and Hall was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

