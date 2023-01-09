Man nabbed 3 months after ‘disarming’ supermarket security guard Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Three months after allegedly disarming a security guard at a supermarket in Montego Bay, St James, a 51-year-old man is set to face the music.

The accused, Richard Dixon, otherwise called ‘Tony’, a labourer of Sign Orange in St James, reportedly went to the supermarket on October 1, 2022, about 9pm, where he allegedly held up a security guard at gunpoint.

According to a report from the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit, a tussle ensued, during which shots rang out, and Dixon was injured.

Dixon then reportedly disarmed the security guard of his licensed firearm and ran from the supermarket.

The police said he was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm after an identification parade on January 8, 2023.

The police did not provide details about his court date.

NewsAmericasNow.com