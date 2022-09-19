Man nabbed for allegedly stealing wigs and booze Loop Jamaica

Man nabbed for allegedly stealing wigs and booze
Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation assists students with $10m in scholarships

RGD limiting production of birth, marriage and death certificates

Two injured in St Catherine crash

First Rock share price kicks off trading week at US$0.05

Jamaica weather: Showers likely despite sunny start Monday

Education Minister urges partnership between parents and schools

JUTC buses involved in nearly 4,000 crashes in 5 years

Appeals process for firearm license applications being revamped

Monday Sep 19

A 56-year-old Negril man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly stealing wigs and booze valued at almost $700,000 from a bar in Westmoreland last week.

The accused, Jerry McIntyre, otherwise called ‘Reds’, of Nampriel Heights in Westmoreland, was charged with shopbreaking and larceny two days after the incident.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 8pm last Tuesday, McIntyre allegedly gained entry to the bar by prying open a window.

He allegedly stole a number of alcoholic beverages valued at $500,000, wigs valued at $172,000, and clothing valued at $5,000.

The police said he was apprehended and charged on September 15.

