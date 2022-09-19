Man nabbed for allegedly stealing wigs and booze Loop Jamaica

A 56-year-old Negril man has found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly stealing wigs and booze valued at almost $700,000 from a bar in Westmoreland last week.

The accused, Jerry McIntyre, otherwise called ‘Reds’, of Nampriel Heights in Westmoreland, was charged with shopbreaking and larceny two days after the incident.

Reports from the Negril police are that about 8pm last Tuesday, McIntyre allegedly gained entry to the bar by prying open a window.

He allegedly stole a number of alcoholic beverages valued at $500,000, wigs valued at $172,000, and clothing valued at $5,000.

The police said he was apprehended and charged on September 15.