Man on bail for gun charges, held in spot check with another weapon Loop Jamaica

One man was arrested and charged following a firearm seizure on the Salt Marsh main road in Trelawny on Monday, August 29.

Charged is 24-year-old Neil Walters, a construction worker in Charles Town, St Mary.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that at about 9:40 pm, a team of officers was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation in the area when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Isis motor car to stop and he complied.

The vehicle and its occupant were searched and one Colt Commander .45mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing three .45mm cartridges was found in the possession of the occupant.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Walters is on bail for a similar breach of the firearms act.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.