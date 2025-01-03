Man on most wanted list captured in St Catherine operation

Police say they have captured a man who was on the police most wanted list.

The man identiifed as Glendon Amost otherwise called Bull was apprehended on January 29, during a joint intelligence-led operation.

This was conducted by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) - National Assault on Gangs, supported by Specialized Operations and the St Catherine North Police.

Amos was listed among the top ten most wanted by the JAGTF - National Assault on Gangs initiative and was recently featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Wanted Wednesdays for murder.

He was wanted for the December 18, 2022, murder of Shawn Paul, also known as "Challa", in Bueno Vista, Commodore district, Linstead, St Catherine

. Amos is also linked to several other serious and violent crimes in St Catherine and other parishes.

During the operation, Amos attempted to evade capture by providing a false name, identifying himself as Glen Williams, when intercepted in Moneague.

A second passenger, a 27-year-old Mason from an undisclosed location, was also detained.

The successful capture of Glendon Amos demonstrates the JCF's and JDF's Joint Anti-Gang Task Force's unwavering commitment to tackling crime and bringing perpetrators to justice.

The Security Forces continue to appeal to citizens to provide information to aid in the fight against crime.