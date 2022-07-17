Man on murder charge booked for ‘threatening witness in court’ | Loop Jamaica

A man who is charged with the killing of a mechanic in Brown’s Town, St Ann last month, is facing additional charges after he allegedly issued a threatening sign to a prosecution witness when he appeared in the St Ann Parish Court.

Roudare Harris, a 34-year-old resident of Goshen district, Brown’s Town, St Ann, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Quan Campbell, a mechanic of Enfield district, also in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Harris appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on Wednesday for the case to be mentioned.

While in court, it was reportedly observed that Harris made a certain sign to a witness, in that he allegedly slashed his fingers across his throat.

The presiding parish court judge reprimanded the accused in court, and ordered him to be further remanded in police custody.

Law enforcers subsequently charged Harris with threatening a crown witness.

He is to return to court next week on both charges.

In relation to the murder allegations, it was reported that sometime after 1am on Sunday, June 5, Campbell went to a club in Brown’s Town where he saw his girlfriend and a man, later identified as Harris.

Campbell reprimanded the woman, and they both exited the club.

A heated argument subsequently developed outside the club between Campbell and the woman, during which Harris intervened.

Both men then got engaged in a fight, during which a knife was reportedly used by Harris to stab Campbell.

The wounded man was assisted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harris, who fled the scene, turned himself over to the police some days later.

He was subsequently charged with murder.