Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’

Thirty-year-old Adam Jackson, an electrician of Great Pond, Ocho Rios, St Ann, was slapped with multiple charges, including murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, following an incident in the Great Pond area on Friday, May 10.

Reports from the St Ann police are that about midday, both the complainant and the now deceased were home when Jackson entered a room and pointed a gun at the complainant and proceeded to press the trigger.

However, the gun reportedly did not fire.

He then allegedly turned the weapon on the now deceased, and fired it three times, hitting him in the process.

Jackson escaped after the incident, while the injured man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jackson was arrested recently, and was charged on Monday, August 12 after an identification parade was held.

He is now awaiting a court date.