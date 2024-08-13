Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’

Uber fuels Jamaica Paralympic Association events for 2024

‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree

Community Drivers: Sisters enjoying independence through farming

Golding cites new PNP St James Central rep as a ‘lady of quality’

Back-to-school mission hosted for students in Portland

Two charged with murder that allegedly resulted from bar fuss

A show-stopping finale for Late Check Out!

Starbucks CEO replaced by Chipotle fixer Brian Niccol

Men held with illegal gun close to where 8 people were shot charged

Tuesday Aug 13

26°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

42 minutes ago

File photo

Thirty-year-old Adam Jackson, an electrician of Great Pond, Ocho Rios, St Ann, was slapped with multiple charges, including murder and possession of a prohibited weapon, following an incident in the Great Pond area on Friday, May 10.

Reports from the St Ann police are that about midday, both the complainant and the now deceased were home when Jackson entered a room and pointed a gun at the complainant and proceeded to press the trigger.

However, the gun reportedly did not fire.

He then allegedly turned the weapon on the now deceased, and fired it three times, hitting him in the process.

Jackson escaped after the incident, while the injured man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jackson was arrested recently, and was charged on Monday, August 12 after an identification parade was held.

He is now awaiting a court date.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’

Sport

Uber fuels Jamaica Paralympic Association events for 2024

Sport

‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree

More From

Jamaica News

Golding cites new PNP St James Central rep as a ‘lady of quality’

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has formally declared its Spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, as the party’s caretaker candidate for the St James Central constituency.
The d

Jamaica News

See also

Two charged with murder that allegedly resulted from bar fuss

Two persons have been charged with the murder of a man following an incident at a bar in Parry Town, Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Friday June 21.
The charges arose from an extended police probe into the i

Caribbean News

Caribbean on alert for potential tropical cyclone 5

A Tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone Five makes its way towards the region.
The islands under a Tropical storm watch are Guadelou

Lifestyle

How to celebrate track and field like a Jamaican

Track and field is as Jamaican as a sizzling hot plate of ackee, saltfish, and fried dumplings for breakfast.
Undoubtedly, Jamaica has left a formidable mark on the world stage, dazzling track and

Jamaica News

4 men held as cops intensify probe in Clarendon mass shooting

Gun also seized

Sport

Verticast no longer holds broadcast rights for English Premier League

VertiCast Media announced today that its term as the broadcast rights holder for the English Premier League (EPL) has ended.
This announcement comes roughly four months after subscribers to CSport

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols