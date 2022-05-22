Man on murder charge killed in St Bess after defying gangster warning | Loop Jamaica

A man who was charged with murder and was warned by gangsters to leave the community of Spring Park in Black River, St Elizabeth, was shot dead in the community on Saturday.

The deceased is Chadwick Whyte, a 30-year-old labourer of Spring Park.

Reports are that about 9:15 am, Whyte was in a section of the community when he was shot several times by gunmen who were travelling on a motorcycle.

The police said Whyte was warned by members of the Speculation gang in the parish, to leave the Spring Park community.

He reportedly left, but returned on Saturday morning, when he was killed.

In addition to being charged with murder, Whyte had also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault.

His death came a week after the double murder of 34-year-old bar operator, Samantha Johnson, and 38-year-old shop operator, Marlon Gager, also in Spring Park.

Three others were injured in that gun attack, which has been linked to gang violence.