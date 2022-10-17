Man on murder rap after deadly home invasion Loop Jamaica

A 29-year-old man from St Ann is now facing a murder rap following a home invasion in the parish last Tuesday.

Oshane Nevin of Minard Hill in Brown’s Town has been charged with murder and wounding with intent after the deadly attack in Discovery Bay.

Reports from the Discovery Bay police are that about 8am, a woman and 27-year-old Kendrick Dixon were at home in Discovery Bay when they were attacked, allegedly by Nevin, who stabbed them several times.

Dixon is from Rocky Point in Clarendon.

The police were alerted, and Dixon and the woman were transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the woman hospitalised.

The police said, following an investigation, Nevin was charged on October 16 after a question-and-answer session.

His court date is being arranged, the police said.