Man on social media threatening prime minister now in police custody

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Painter charged with rape after reportedly attacking female in his car

Entertainer accused of carrying out gun attack on family in St Andrew

Curfew imposed in Kingston Western police division

Two motorcyclists perish in crashes between Wednesday and Thursday

No laughing matter: Cop charged after ‘being held with imitation gun’

TAP into theatre with JMTC’s apprenticeship programme

Morant Bay Urban Centre to be completed by December 2024

Vybz Kartel to perform in Jamaica on December 31

Sagicor Group posts $3.98 billion profit as Q2 performance stabilise

13 hrs ago

A screengrab from a video of a man issuing threats to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife in the wake of the mass killing in Cherry Tree Lane, Four Paths, Clarendon last Sunday.

The Manchester Proactive Investigation Unit has confirmed that the man who is suspected to have donned a mask in a video on social media and threatened Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, is now in police custody.

The threats were issued following last Sunday’s shocking killing of eight persons and the injuring of nine others in the Cherry Tree Lane area of Four Paths in Clarendon. 

The suspect is 21-year-old Garfield Ross of Bloomfield Street, Mandeville, Manchester.

Reports are on Thursday, August 15 between 6am and 7am, a targeted raid was conducted at Ross’ premises, during which he tried to elude the police and injured himself in the process.

The police said he was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

He has been detained pending further investigations.

Following the development, the Manchester police expressed thanks to members of the public for their ‘vigilance’, and encouraged citizens to continue to help the police to keep their communities safe.

