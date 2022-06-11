Man on the run for over a year captured, to face court for robbery | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Man on the run for over a year captured, to face court for robbery
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Man on the run for over a year captured, to face court for robbery

39 minutes ago

After more than a year on the run, one of five men who robbed a business establishment in Black River, St. Elizabeth is to face the court.

The man, 34-year-old Orando Robinson otherwise called ‘OP,’ of Brompton District in St Elizabeth, was captured in an operation in the parish on Sunday, June 5.

He is to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday, June 15 to answer to charges of robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm, and assault at common law.

It is alleged that in February 2021, Robinson and four accomplices–who were armed with handguns and rifles–held up and robbed persons at a business establishment of $95,000 cash, alcoholic beverages, and cigarettes valued at over $300,000.

After his arrest, Robinson was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and later charged.

Detectives continue to probe the matter.

