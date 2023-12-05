Man on triple murder rap killed after leaving MoBay court Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing the murder of a man who was gunned down in Montego Bay, St James, as he was returning from the St James Parish Court on Tuesday morning.

The man, 29-year-old Wesley Lee Reid of a Catherine Hall, Montego Bay address, was charged in relation to a triple murder.

His mother was also shot and injured during the deadly attack on Tuesday.

Reports are that about 11:30am, Lee and his mother were walking on Market Street in Montego Bay, when they were pounced upon and shot by an unknown assailant.

Lee was pronounced dead at hospital, and his mother was treated.

Her injury is not considered life-threatening.