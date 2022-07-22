Man on wanted list surrenders to cops | Loop Jamaica

Thirty-four-year-old Shawn Smith, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of 3 Miles River, Frome in Westmoreland who was featured on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Wanted Wednesdays Campaign has been arrested and charged.

He has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal possession of firearm.

Reports from the Westmoreland Police are that Smith was allegedly among men who went to Georgies Plain in the parish on Saturday, July 16, and opened gunfire hitting a man. The police were summoned and the man was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Swift investigations led Smith to hand himself over to the police, after being featured as wanted on Wednesday, July 20. An arrest warrant was consequently executed on him.

His court date is being arranged.