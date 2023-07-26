Man orders ‘box food’, fatally shoots restaurant owner Loop Jamaica

Man orders ‘box food’, fatally shoots restaurant owner Loop Jamaica
A businesswoman was shot dead by a gunman allegedly posing as a customer at her restaurant in Hayes, Clarendon, on Wednesday.

She has been identified as 39-year-old chef, Alecia Latchman-Peart, of Cornpiece district in Hayes.

Reports from the police are that shortly before 1pm, Latchman-Peart was at her restaurant when a man entered and ordered a ‘box food’.

While being served, the man allegedly opened fire and hit the woman several times before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted, and Latchman-Peart was found lying in a pool of blood.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Clarendon police are probing the development.

