Man pleads guilty to female banker’s murder during church service Loop Jamaica

The triggerman behind the 2021 shooting death of 51-year-old banker Andrea Lowe-Garwood at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, pleaded guilty to the murder in the Trelawny Circuit Court on Monday.

Dwight Bingham is to return to court on July 25, 2023 when sentencing is slated to be handed down.

He also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of firearm.

Trial Judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, has requested a social enquiry report for Bingham.

The woman was gunned down in the church during a praise and worship service in January 2021.