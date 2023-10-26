Man pleads guilty to murdering Paulwell’s daughter and her mom Loop Jamaica

One of the men who have been implicated in the alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill veteran politician Phillip Paulwell’s 10-month-old daughter, Sarayah, and the child’s mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, pleaded guilty to the charges against him in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

The media have been asked not to name the convicted man at this time, reportedly because of security and safety reasons, among other factors.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

He is to be sentenced on November 15 by High Court Judge Justice Lorna Shelly Williams.

Police said the mother and daughter were shot and their bodies burnt and disposed of on September 9 after they were kidnapped from their home on Gilmore Drive in St Andrew the same day.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Friday, October 13 slapped Leoda Bradshaw, mother of another child by Paulwell, with two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of capital murder, all of which arose from the heinous crime.

When the matter was mentioned in the Home Circuit Court on October 13, it was revealed that Bradshaw allegedly made a down payment of $100,000 to three men, including her cousin, Roland Balfour, to murder little Sarayah and her mom.

She reportedly agreed to pay $400,000 more after they were murdered.

In a statement at the time from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn, she confirmed that Bradshaw was in a relationship with Paulwell, and although they were not married, she “considered him to be her spouse”.

Phillip Paulwell

The prosecution outlined its case against the defendants by stating that Bradshaw allegedly travelled to Jamaica with the sole purpose of killing Patterson and her daughter after she found out on September 5 that Patterson had a daughter with Paulwell.

According to prosecutors, it was Bradshaw herself who allegedly arrived at Patterson’s home on September 9 in an SUV after placing several calls to her phone and conversing with her.

After Patterson and her child entered the vehicle and spent approximately 15 minutes inside the unit that Saturday morning, they were never seen again, as the vehicle was driven off with them inside.

It is alleged that Bradshaw, a petty officer in the US Navy, took Patterson and her child to Stony Hill in St Andrew and allegedly handed them over to a number of men, including persons who the court was told are yet to be apprehended.

“After this, Patterson and her young child were taken to Warieka Hills (in East Kingston), where they were shot and killed and their bodies (were) burned,” prosecutors said.

The cousins are scheduled to return to the Home Circuit Court on December 1, 2023, when their matters are again to be mentioned.

Besides Bradshaw’s cousin, Roland Balfour, two other men — Roshane Miller and Richard Brown — are also implicated in the matter.

For his part, Brown has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of murder.

Miller, a 29-year-old air-conditioning technician, has been charged with two counts of accessory before the fact to kidnapping, and two counts of accessory before the fact to murder.