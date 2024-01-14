Man pleads guilty to stealing goats valued at $100K in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

Man pleads guilty to stealing goats valued at $100K in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
5 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

A St Elizabeth man is to be sentenced on March 13 after he confessed to stealing three goats valued at over $100,000 in Content in the parish last year.

Conroy Jackson, a resident of Middle Quarters, St Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to praedial larceny-related charges when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week. 

The presiding judge ordered that a social enquiry report and an antecedent report be presented to the court ahead of the convict’s sentencing.

According to police reports, Jackson went to Content in New Market, St Elizabeth sometime between July 12 and 13, 2023, and stole three male goats from the complainant. 

A report was subsequently filed at a police station, and a probe was launched. 

The police, acting on intelligence, went to a house in Middle Quarters, where the stolen animals were found.

Jackson was arrested and later charged after a question-and-answer session with the police.

