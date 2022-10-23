Man pleads guilty to using Daryl Vaz’s name to obtain money Loop Jamaica

A Kingston man who used the name of Cabinet Minister Daryl Vaz to fleece millions of dollars in a bogus motor vehicle auction scam last year, has confessed to the crime.

And in reacting to the news of the guilty plea, Vaz, the Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, welcomed the development and urged other persons who may have been defrauded to come forward.

Shawn Latham, a merchandiser of Knightsdale Drive, Kingston 19, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to obtaining money by false pretence.

Other charges that were laid against the convict were subsequently dropped by the prosecution following his guilty plea to the main charge.

The judge ordered Latham to make restitution to his victims before his sentencing on November 18.

Vaz, who was present in court, said he was “very happy” for the persons who were defrauded and pursued the case.

“… But I’m sure there are many more out there, and I would hope they also will pursue the cases, as the matter is of utmost importance to send a signal and an example that this cannot be tolerated,” Vaz told reporters.

Detectives reported that between Wednesday, June 9 and Monday, June 14, 2021, Latham used the image and name of the Western Portland Member of Parliament (MP) to lure unsuspecting persons to purchase motor vehicles through a supposed auction at Kingston Wharf.

Through phone calls and instant messaging, Latham allegedly told the now complainants that he was Daryl Vaz and he had connections with upcoming motor vehicle auctions.

The complainants subsequently paid out over $4 million to the accused man for two motor vehicles.

After the money was paid over, the complainants became suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

A sting operation was arranged by the police on June 14 last year, and Latham was arrested.