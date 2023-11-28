Man posing as health inspector at Crab Circle reported to cops Loop Jamaica

A man who impersonated a public health inspector at the reopening of Crab Circle last Thursday, could be in hot water.

The man, who gave his name as “Randy Bucktoe”, attended the event put on by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation at Heroes Circle in Kingston, dressed in garb mimicking the attire of public health inspectors. He was accompanied by another man, also similarly attired.

In fact, though no representative from the Public Health Department was listed on the programme for the reopening, the man was allowed to say a few words to those gathered, as a representative from that organisation.

However, he is not a member of the Public Health Department.

The man, who documented his exploits as a “health inspector” in a video published on YouTube on Monday, including his display at Crab Circle, said he is “Cashment”, the founder and creator of reality television series 876Roommates.

A snippet of the video shared to YouTube by the man posing as a public health inspector. (Video: YouTube via Almighty Nation)

“I have recently decided to do a social experiment. The purpose of this experiment was to see if wearing a government uniform would allow people to drop their guard and allow me in their facility,” he said at the beginning at the video.

CEO of the KSAMC, Robert Hill, has since issued a statement on the incident, as he was chairing the programme on the day of the reopening of Crab Circle.

Hill recounted: “He stated that he wanted to use the opportunity to remind the vendors and the public at large about the importance of adhering to the requirements of the public health regulations and the high standards to be kept by all establishments that offer food for sale to the public.

“To my amazement and utter disappointment, it was later discovered that this person was not, in fact, a member of the public health department, but rather someone who wilfully impersonated such an officer, which unfortunately misled me into believing that he was,” Hill added

The KSAMC CEO has also “unreservedly” apologised for any inconvenience that the public may have suffered due to “this unfortunate occurrence”.

He also said he has reported the matter to the police, given the egregious actions, which are in direct breach of Section 15 of the Professions Supplementary to Medicine Act.

Meanwhile, social media users have reacted to the video shared by “Cashment”.

“Why people so fool? Dude, you know you are admitting to committing some grave offenses, right? Prison cyaah miss you for this. Took this one a little too far mih yute,” one person said on Instagram.

“Now that’s creativity ✍️🤣,” said another.

Another person asked when season two would be dropping.