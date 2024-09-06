Man posing as owner of employment agency arrested and charged

A 59-year-old man has been charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence, operating an employment agency without a licence and breach of the consumer protection act following an incident along Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5 last year.

Police said the man Harvey Dawkins of Mount Royal Estate, St Catherine purported to be a businessman who had ties to a government agency and told the woman that he can get her on an overseas work programme.

The woman gave Dawkins her Jamaican passport, several other documents and paid him a total of four hundred and thirty five thousand dollars $435,000.00 in several installments.

To date, the woman has not gone on the overseas work programme nor has her money been returned.

Dawkins was apprehended during a police operation and was subsequently charged following a question and answer Interview which was conducted in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Parish Court on Wednesday, September 11.