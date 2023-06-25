Man remanded on charge of gun attack on Beryllium team in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Jevon Bashford, the St Catherine man who has been charged in relation to the attack on Beryllium security officers in Albion, St Thomas in April, is to reappear in the Home Circuit Court on July 7.

Bashford, alias ‘Bashy’, of Mandock Avenue, Big Lane in Central Village, St Catherine, made his first appearance in the court in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

The case file remains incomplete, and consequently, the accused was remanded in police custody.

Bashford was slapped with a combined 14 charges under the new Firearms Act, the Anti-Gang Legislation and other laws, all connected to the April 29 robbery in St Thomas.

Among the charges are two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, robbery with aggravation, wounding with intent with the use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, stockpiling firearms and stockpiling ammunition.

On the day of the incident, a team of Beryllium security officers entered a service station to carry out maintenance duties at an automated teller machine (ATM) at about 10:53 am, when they were attacked by a group of men who opened gunfire at them.

One of the security officers and a bystander were shot and injured.

A bag containing over $100,000 was stolen from the Beryllium truck before the men escaped in a motorcar, the police said in a statement announcing the charges last week.

Bashford was arrested after detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) conducted an operation on Jacques Road in Mountain View, Kingston on June 9, where two high-powered rifles and over 70 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.

The now accused man, who was reportedly arrested at the scene of the weapons’ seizure, was subsequently interviewed and charged.