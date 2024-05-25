Man reportedly held with firearm in Portland identified and charged Loop Jamaica

Man reportedly held with firearm in Portland identified and charged
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Man reportedly held with firearm in Portland identified and charged

The man who was arrested in connection with the seizure of one Smith and Wesson pistol and several rounds of ammunition in St Margarets Bay, Portland on Friday, May 24, has been charged.

Police said the man Fabion Hall, a 32-year-old construction worker of Union in Hope Bay, Portland has since been charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Reports are that about 2:35 am, a police team saw Hall along the roadway and accosted him. The team searched him after suspecting he may be carrying a weapon.

The handgun, which was loaded with seven 9mm cartridges, was taken from him. Hall was arrested and subsequently charged following a question and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is not yet finalized.

