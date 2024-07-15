Man reportedly impersonating JPS worker arrested in Westmoreland

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says the police in Westmoreland are reporting the arrest of a man who is suspected to have been involved in the impersonation of an employee of the company.

Reports are that the individual in question, who is neither a JPS worker nor contractor, was taken into custody for supposedly soliciting payment from residents and promising to have their electricity reconnected.

The power company is again warning the public against making payments to individuals or teams who are posing as JPS workers and offering to reconnect electricity for a fee.

The company first issued the warning two days after the passage of Hurricane Beryl, when reports emerged of unscrupulous activities following the damage to the electrical infrastructure across much of the country.

The company said the public is being reminded that every legitimate JPS worker will have their photo IDs on their person, and that no JPS worker will be soliciting payment to have electricity reconnected.

The company also reminded that the practice of soliciting money for the connection of public electricity supplies is illegal, and reiterated that the act not only puts the lives of the culprits and the customers who are paying them in danger, but also JPS workers who are currently on the ground interfacing with the lines and electrical infrastructure.

JPS has also warned that engaging in the practice could significantly set back its restoration efforts.

The company said its customers may make reports about impersonators by calling the Customer Care Centre at 888CALLJPS or 888-225-5577 (FLOW) or 888-935-5577 (DIGICEL customers). Customers can also get updated information on it’s the company’s social media pages @myjpsonline, JPS WhatsApp channel and in the media.