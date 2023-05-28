Man reportedly plays dead after being shot; house torched in St Bess Loop Jamaica

A man remains hospitalised after he was shot and his house reportedly set ablaze by unknown gunmen in Goshen, St Elizabeth on Saturday.

The man, according to police sources, pretended to be dead after he was attacked and shot by the gunmen who were travelling in a motorcar.

No clear motive has yet been established for the attack, this as police investigations are at early stage.

Reports are that sometime after 12:30 am, residents alerted the police and firefighters to the community after seeing fire coming from the man’s one-bedroom house.

On their arrival, the wounded man was seen suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds outside the burning structure, which was eventually destroyed by the blaze.

The injured man was later assisted to hospital.

A manhunt has been launched by the St Elizabeth police for the hoodlums who were involved.