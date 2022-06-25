Man robbed, then shot in the face; brother identified as attacker | Loop Jamaica

A 47-year-old man has been charged after he was identified as one of three gunmen who robbed his brother and then shot him in the face, the police are reporting.

The man identified as Audley Hinds, a mason of Hinds Town, Ocho Rios in St Ann has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Reports from the St Ann police are that on Wednesday, June 1, at about 10:00 pm, the victim was walking along the roadway when he was pounced upon by three gunmen who opened fire hitting him in the face. During the melee, he recognized that one of the men was his brother.

The injured man was transported to the hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

On Friday, June 24, a question and answer session was conducted with Hinds and he was subsequently charged.