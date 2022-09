A man said to be an ex-soldier was shot and killed by gunmen on Maxfield Avenue on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Andre Stewart of a Zimbabwe address in the community.

Reports are that Stewart was fixing his vehicle on Sunlight Street off Maxfield Avenue when he was approached by men who shot him multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident has left some tension in the area. Police report that there is also an ongoing gang feud in the area.