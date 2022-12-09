Man said to be main player in cable stealing ring held by cops Loop Jamaica

The police say they have arrested a man who they believe is a key player in a multimillion-dollar underground ring to steal fiber optic cables from telecommunications companies across the island.

The suspect was arrested after police seized more than 200 feet of the cable valued at over $3 million in Hillcrest Avenue in St Andrew.

Reports are that a team of officers from the Matilda’s Corner police station were carrying out an operation in the area when they saw the driver of a truck acting in a suspicious manner.

A search was carried out and the underground cables were found. The driver has since been arrested and is to be charged the police said.