Man sharing $37-m lotto jackpot vows to turn life around with funds

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) is thrilled to announce its latest Lotto millionaire, L Roberts.

The second person who won a share of the $37-million Lotto jackpot hit in May has claimed his winnings.

He is L Roberts.

Both winners hit the jackpot with the numbers 03, 08, 10, 13, 21, and 35.

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) said this marks the first time in years that the Lotto jackpot has been shared, with each winner taking home $18.5 million.

Roberts, a labourer from Kingston, expressed no disappointment in sharing the prize.

“This money makes me feel like a clean cup with new wine. I’m very, very grateful for it. It doesn’t matter that I had to share it; it’s still a blessing to me. I will turn my life around with this money,” he said.

Roberts plans to use his winnings to achieve a lifelong dream: securing a house.

“My main goal is to get a house. I’ve always wanted to buy one, and that’s what I’ll be using the money for,” he shared.

Speaking at the official jackpot handover event, Kamal Powell, head of marketing at SVL, expressed his pleasure at being able to change the life of another customer.

“We’re in the business of making dreams come true through our games so it’s very satisfying to see another Jamaican get closer to realising their dreams by winning the Lotto jackpot. We take great pride in knowing that our games have the power to transform lives, and seeing winners like Mr Roberts use their prize to achieve something as significant as homeownership is truly rewarding for us at Supreme Ventures.”

In addition to the shared jackpot win in May, the Lotto jackpot was also hit at $142 million by P Stewart of St Andrew earlier this year.