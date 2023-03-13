Man shot after being called to location for delivery Loop Jamaica

Four months ago, a man was called to a location in Content Gardens, St Ann, to make a delivery.However, when he got there, he was reportedly met with gunfire.

His alleged shooter is now in police custody facing several charges.

The police, in a release Monday, said Tyreke Hill, 22, of Charles Town in St Ann, was charged with several offences under the Offences against the Person Act and the Firearms Act following the November 2, 2022 incident.

The charges are wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

Reports from the St Ann’s Bay police are that about 12:25pm, a man was called to the location to make a delivery when he was allegedly pounced upon by Hill, who opened gunfire hitting him.

The man managed to escape and was assisted to the hospital where he was admitted.

Hill was charged on Sunday after an identification parade.

His court date is to be finalised, the police said.