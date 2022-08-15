Man shot after reportedly firing at cops ; gun recovered Loop Jamaica

A man who was shot and injured, and a firearm taken from him during a confrontation with police in Orange Bay, Hanover on Sunday, August 07 has been charged.

Charged with assault at common-law, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 21-year-old Marvin Facey, otherwise called ‘Prince’, of Santoy District, Hanover.

Reports are that at about 9:45 pm, Facey allegedly opened fire on a police team. During the gunfight, he was shot and injured and one Heyward Stream 9mm pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm cartridges was taken from him.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His court date is being arranged.