Man shot and arrested following a housebreaking in Manchester

The Manchester police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a burglary, malicious destruction of property, and assault following an incident in Kingsland district on Wednesday, September 4.

He is Davian Daley otherwise called ‘By Day’ or ‘Davy;’ a 38-year-old landscaper from Kingsland district in the parish.

Reports from the lawmen are that at about 3:15 am, the complainant was alerted to a security breach at her home by a security company.

Daley and his accomplice were confronted by the security officers who responded; when one of the men pointed an object at them. In fear for their lives, one of the security officers discharged his firearm in the direction of the men who ran.

Daley was subsequently apprehended and charged after a question-and-answer session and was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

His court date is being finalised.