Man shot and killed by gunmen at funeral in St Catherine Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A man was chased and shot dead by unknown assailant/s while attending a funeral at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Friday, May 19.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Watson a 40-year-old construction worker of 46 2nd Street, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that at about 3:00 pm, Watson was among a group of mourners at a funeral when he was pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting him.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other mourners escaped unhurt.

Investigation continues.

