Man shot by off-duty cop during ‘heated’ dispute in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

A man was fatally shot by an off-duty policeman during a dispute at a nightclub in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Saturday.

The deceased is 25-year-old Adju Hall of Scarlett Hall in the parish.

Reports are that about 5:10 am, Hall was among patrons standing outside the club on Harbour Street in Falmouth, when an altercation developed between him and another man.

While the off-duty policeman intervened to defuse the situation, Hall allegedly punched him in his face repeatedly.

The officer then pulled his licensed firearm and shot Hall.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the development.