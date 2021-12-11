Man shot dead, 4-year-old boy injured in Mannings Hill Road attack | Loop Jamaica

Man shot dead, 4-year-old boy injured in Mannings Hill Road attack
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Man shot dead, 4-year-old boy injured in Mannings Hill Road attack

One man is dead and a four-year-old boy is in the hospital battling for life following an attack by gunmen in Constant Spring on Saturday.

Preliminary reports are that about 5:50 men traveling in a blue motor car opened gunfire on a group of men along Mannings Hill Road.

The gunmen then fled the area.

Two persons an adult male and a four-year-old boy were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were rushed to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the child admitted.

Police at the scene where two people including a 4-year-old boy was shot on Mannings Hill Road

