Man shot dead at bus stop in Half-Way-Tree | Loop Jamaica

Man shot dead at bus stop in Half-Way-Tree
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Man shot dead at bus stop in Half-Way-Tree

50 minutes ago

The police cordoned off the area on North Odeon Avenue in St Andrew where a man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon.

Two people were on Sunday shot in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, one of whom has died.

The gun attack occurred on Sunday afternoon on North Odeon Avenue in the vicinity of the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre.

According to alleged eyewitnesses, the man was at the bus stop when men on a motorcycle approached and opened fire at him. A woman was also shot in the incident.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released by the police, reportedly died on the spot. The woman was taken to hospital.

The killers escaped.

